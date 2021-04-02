Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov called the situation on the contact line in southeastern Ukraine frightening. He is quoted by RIA News on Friday, April 2.

“The reality on the contact line in Donbass is frightening, the provocations of the Ukrainian military are not single, but multiple,” he said.

The day before, Peskov stressed that the Russian military is currently not participating in armed conflicts on the territory of Ukraine and has never participated. He recalled that the war in Donbass is an internal conflict in Ukraine.

On March 29, Peskov warned of the threat of a “dangerous power scenario” in Donbass due to provocations from the Ukrainian security forces.

Earlier on Friday, Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Roman Mashovets, during a meeting with Canadian Ambassador Larisa Galadza, called on NATO countries bordering the republic to increase the level of combat readiness of their troops due to the aggravation of the situation in Donbass.