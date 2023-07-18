Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov called the position of European states on the grain deal unscrupulous.

“I have no doubt that my colleagues at the Foreign Ministry will give their assessment to the words [госсекретаря США Энтони] Blinken. Russia fulfilled its obligations and extended the deal several times, despite the fact that the conditions regarding the Russian Federation were not implemented. In this case, the position of European states should be called unscrupulous,” he said, answering a question from journalists on July 18.

He also commented on the statements of the Ukrainian side that the grain deal should be extended without the participation of Russia. According to Peskov, without the appropriate guarantees required by the Russian side, this could pose a certain danger.

“If something is formalized without Russia, these risks should be taken into account. Even if we take this zone for the implementation of the grain deal, it is no longer a secret for anyone that this zone is used by the Kyiv regime for military purposes, this is a very important aspect,” the spokesman concluded.

