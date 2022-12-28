Peskov called the recognition of new regions of Russia the main point of the “peace plan” for Ukraine

Recognition of the four new regions of Russia is the main component of the “peace plan” for Ukraine. Without this item, the situation cannot be resolved. The main point of a potential peace treaty was named by the press secretary of Russian President Vladimir Putin Dmitry Peskov, his words are quoted TASS.

At the same time, Peskov noted that today, in principle, there is no written “peace plan” for resolving this conflict, but if it is drawn up, the authors will have to take into account new realities.

“There can be no” peace plan “of Ukraine that does not take into account today’s realities from Russian territory, with the entry of new regions into Russia,” the Kremlin spokesman said.

Four new regions – the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR), as well as the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions – became part of Russia on September 30. Referenda on the return of these territories under the jurisdiction of Moscow were held in the regions from 23 to 27 September. Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the situation in the new regions remains difficult.