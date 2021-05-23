Russia is ready to discuss Crimea with Ukraine, but only if it comes to cross-border cooperation. Such a condition is on the air of the program “Moscow. Kremlin. Putin “was called by the press secretary of the President of Russia Dmitry Peskov, his words are conveyed TASS…

“Our Ukrainian counterparts, for example, say: we will discuss Crimea. But if we discuss Crimea in terms of developing cross-border cooperation – and Russia has cross-border cooperation between regions with foreign countries – if in this regard, then I am sure that [президент Владимир] Putin will be ready, ”the Kremlin spokesman said, adding that Moscow would not discuss the region’s ownership.

However, he acknowledged that states have a lot to work on. “Let’s see what happens. But such an exchange of views does take place, ”he said, discussing the upcoming meeting of heads of state.

On May 21, Zelenskiy put into effect the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine on the indefinite extension of large-scale sanctions against Russian individuals and legal entities.

Prior to that, at a big press conference, he announced the start of negotiations on organizing a meeting with Putin. According to Zelensky, bilateral negotiations can take place “on neutral territory.” Press Secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov confirmed the information about the preparations for the meeting. He stressed that the negotiations are not easy.