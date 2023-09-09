Peskov: Russia has the right to wait for the terms of the grain deal to be fulfilled

Russia has the right to wait until the conditions for the grain deal are met and then resume it, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said. His words lead TASS.

“Since there have already been many promises, we consider ourselves entitled and consider ourselves obligated to first wait for this fulfillment, and then resume this deal,” he told reporters.

Peskov emphasized that Moscow’s conditions for the grain deal are well known, do not require interpretation and are absolutely feasible.

Earlier, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, following negotiations with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Sochi, said that the grain deal could be resumed in the near future. The Turkish leader called Moscow’s expectations regarding the grain deal fair.

On September 4, Putin explained the country’s withdrawal from the grain deal by saying that “the West, to put it mildly, deceived us about the humanitarian goals of the Black Sea initiative.” According to him, more than 70 percent of food went to wealthy countries and the European Union.