Much in the Western worldview, outlined in the “Fulton speech” of former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill regarding the USSR, which is considered one of the key moments of the beginning of the Cold War, has remained unchanged today, said the press secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov.

On March 5, 1946, while at Westminster College in the American city of Fulton, Churchill declared the special responsibility of Great Britain and the United States in curbing communism and the Soviet Union.

During today’s briefing, journalists asked Peskov whether it is worth remembering this speech and whether it is time to change some of the structures of international security indicated in it.

The Kremlin spokesman said that the Fulton speech was important and epoch-making and predetermined the attitude of the West towards the USSR. Dmitry Peskov noted that much in this worldview has not changed and has even been enriched with more confrontational notes.

According to him, all confrontational mechanisms, including NATO, are still in operation, and they were created not for peaceful interaction, but for serious confrontation. “These structures continue to work against us and force us to be on the alert and take all necessary measures to protect the country,” he quotes RIA News press secretary of the Russian leader.

Earlier, a member of the Federation Council, Alexei Pushkov, said that if NATO abandons the concept of the “Russian threat”, then the alliance will fall apart, since it does not respond to any of the real challenges. The senator noted that NATO, with the collapse of the USSR and the Eastern Bloc, lost its entire meaning of its existence.