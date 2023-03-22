Western media reports that Chinese President Xi Jinping, at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, did not give “explicit” consent to increasing Russian gas supplies to China, looks like unskilled stuffing. This was announced on Wednesday, March 22, by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

Previously, similar information was published by Bloomberg.

“Bloomberg gives the message, but does not indicate the source, nothing. The reality is quite different, issues of expansion were discussed. Yesterday, on the day of negotiations, Gazprom broke the historical record for daily pipeline gas supplies to China,” Peskov said.

He added that the talks in the Kremlin discussed “the power of Siberia 2”. In particular, it was said that all the details from the Mongolian side have been agreed and further expansion of cooperation in this area is planned.

The news is being added.