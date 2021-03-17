The Kremlin considers the report of American intelligence on Moscow’s interference in the US presidential elections to be unsubstantiated; these statements are used to impose the next anti-Russian sanctions. This was announced to reporters on Wednesday, March 17, by the press secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov.

“We do not agree with the conclusions of this report regarding our country. Russia did not interfere in the previous elections, and did not interfere in the aforementioned elections in 2020. Russia has nothing to do with the campaigns of any of the candidates, in this regard, we consider this report to be incorrect, it is absolutely groundless and unsubstantiated, ”he said.

According to Peskov, in this regard, one can once again express regret that such “substandard materials” are used, most likely, as an excuse for introducing new sanctions against Russia.

The Kremlin spokesman stressed that such a line is harmful to the already ailing Russian-American relations.

“We can only express regret that over the past electoral cycles, in fact, the initial terms of the term of office of each US president are precisely connected with different proceedings against Russia and note of the numerous sanctions,” added Peskov.

He also said that Russia is forced to take measures to protect its interests and reduce risks from possible new US sanctions.

On March 16, the US National Intelligence Office was published a report that notes China’s innocence in attempts to influence the outcome of the 2020 elections. At the same time, Russian statesmen were accused of trying to help the re-election of Donald Trump and prevent candidate Joe Biden in the presidential elections.

The US Department of Justice, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Department of Homeland Security and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Agency, for their part, found no evidence of foreign influence on the presidential election.

Despite this, Washington has already announced the adoption of new anti-Russian sanctions.

Deputy Foreign Minister of Russia Sergei Ryabkov said that the statements of the American intelligence about the interference of the Russian Federation in the presidential elections are informational stuff. He noted that there is no basis for “this kind of inference.”

On November 3, 2020, a general election was held in the United States. According to the official data of the electoral vote, Joe Biden received 306 votes from the states, and Donald Trump – 232.