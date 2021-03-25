The Kremlin sees no threat to Russia’s security from the missile launches that took place in North Korea, said Dmitry Peskov, a spokesman for the Russian leader. His assessment leads TASS Thursday 25 March.

“No, these tests do not pose a threat to Russia,” he said.

Peskov added that Moscow is closely watching the missile tests in the DPRK.

Earlier on Thursday, the first deputy head of the Federation Council committee on international affairs, Vladimir Dzhabarov, said that missile launches in the DPRK could damage the border territories of Russia.

In turn, State Duma Deputy Yuri Shvytkin said that the actions of Japan and the United States led to the launch of two ballistic missiles. He called on the parties to sit down at the negotiating table so as not to aggravate tensions in the region.

North Korea launched two ballistic missiles Thursday morning. The shells fell outside the Japanese Exclusive Economic Zone. Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga called the incident a violation of the UN Security Council resolution and a threat to the peace and security of the region.