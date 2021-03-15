The press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Pskov commented on Monday, March 15, the words of the Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko about the lack of friends in Belarus.

“We proceed from the premise that such a statement can hardly apply to Russia <...> And rather we are not friends, but brothers,” he said.

Peskov recalled that Russia and Belarus are part of the Union State, reports “Gazeta.ru“.

Thus, the press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation commented on Lukashenko’s statement, which he made at the sports event “Minsk Ski Track” on March 13.

In mid-February, the President of Belarus said that Russia was and will remain the main economic partner and ally of Belarus.

Earlier, on January 10, the Belarusian leader said that he considers Russian President Vladimir Putin his friend. Lukashenko added that the President of the Russian Federation is a friend not only of him, but of the entire Belarusian people.

At the end of October last year, the President of Belarus announced that Russia and Belarus have no friends. Lukashenko stressed that he agreed with the President of the Russian Federation to be each other’s reliable friends and support. He also noted the “fraternal” relations between states.

The Treaty on the Creation of the Union State between Russia and Belarus entered into force on January 26, 2000.