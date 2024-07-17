During Donald Trump’s presidency, many restrictions were imposed on Russia, but at the same time there was a dialogue between Moscow and Washington. This was stated by the press secretary of the Russian president Dmitry Peskov, his words are reported by TASS.

“You know, under Trump, nothing particularly good was done for Russia; on the contrary, many new restrictions were introduced. But at the same time, there was dialogue. I think this can be considered a positive moment,” the Kremlin representative noted.

Peskov also reported that “the Kremlin has not studied the proposals of the former US President” to ease sanctions against Moscow.