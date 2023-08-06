Peskov said that Russia has no grounds for peace with Ukraine, the NWO will continue

There are currently no prospects for concluding a peace agreement with Ukraine. So this opportunity was assessed by the press secretary of the President of Russia Dmitry Peskov in conversation The New York Times.

According to him, the special operations will continue for the foreseeable future.

Earlier on August 6, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev spoke about the talks in Jeddah on the Ukrainian settlement. In his opinion, proposals for peace in Ukraine can exist under three key conditions – the participation of both sides of the conflict, taking into account the historical context and current realities.

In July, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Moscow considered “generally acceptable” the draft Istanbul agreement with Ukraine. At the same time, Kyiv threw it “in the trash,” the Russian leader noted.