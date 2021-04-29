There has been no progress in preparing for a meeting between Russian leader Vladimir Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart Vladimir Zelensky. This was announced on Thursday, April 29, by the press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov.

“We failed to advance. Our Deputy Head of Administration [президента РФ], my colleague Dmitry Kozak is in constant contact with the administration of the President of Ukraine. No specifics have been received from the office of the President of Ukraine, ”the Kremlin spokesman said.

Peskov indicated that so far the only basis for discussion remains Zelensky’s initial proposal for negotiations.

“We do not know how the proposals from Kiev will be further formulated. But the president is ready to sit down and talk about bilateral relations with Ukraine, ”added the spokesman for the Russian leader.

On the eve, Zelensky said that the Vatican would be the best place to meet with Putin. The Ukrainian leader stressed that the meeting place of the presidents should inspire confidence on both sides. In addition, Zelensky said that the meeting will definitely take place.

At the same time, Peskov noted that the Kremlin had not received an official proposal to meet the presidents in the Vatican. At the same time, he said that the issue of resolving the conflict in Donbass cannot be resolved between Kiev and Moscow. The Kremlin spokesman clarified that Russia is not a party to this conflict, but it is still necessary to look for common ground in this situation.

On April 20, the Ukrainian leader offered to meet with Putin “anywhere” in Donbass. According to him, the different views of Kiev and Moscow on the past and the future can be viewed not as a problem, but as an opportunity.

The Russian leader said in response that the primary tasks of the Ukrainian leadership should be meetings with the leadership of the self-proclaimed DPR and LPR in Donbass. The Russian leader also indicated that in order to develop Russian-Ukrainian relations, the Russian Federation will receive Zelensky in Moscow at any time convenient for him.

The leaders of the self-proclaimed DPR and LPR Denis Pushilin and Leonid Pasechnik announced their readiness to meet with the President of Ukraine at any point on the contact line in Donbass.

The parties to the conflict agreed on a truce in Donbass in July 2020. Nevertheless, the issue of a political settlement was not resolved, the Minsk agreements were not implemented, and the negotiations were sabotaged.

Since 2014, Kiev has been conducting a military operation against the residents of Donbass, who refused to recognize the results of the coup and the new government in Ukraine. At the same time, the Ukrainian authorities blame Russia for the current situation. Moscow has repeatedly noted that it is not a party to the internal Ukrainian conflict. The settlement issues are being discussed in the Minsk and Normandy (RF, Ukraine, Germany, France) formats.