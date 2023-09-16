Peskov: the Kremlin does not yet plan to strengthen anti-Covid security measures

The Kremlin is closely monitoring the situation with the seasonal increase in the incidence of COVID-19 in Russia, but so far no strengthening of anti-Covid safety measures is expected. This was stated by the press secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov, quoted by Telegram-Shot channel.

The Kremlin official stressed that at the moment there have been no signals from healthcare specialists indicating the need to introduce measures of this kind.

“But the incidence is increasing. We will closely monitor and wait for recommendations,” he said.

Earlier, Rospotrebnadzor assessed the likelihood of introducing a mask regime.