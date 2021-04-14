The Kremlin assessed the impact of possible US sanctions on the meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and American leader Joe Biden. This was stated by the press secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov on the air of Channel One, reports RIA News…

Peskov, answering a question about the elaboration of a meeting of heads of state, noted that if the United States introduced new sanctions against Moscow, then this would not correspond to Biden’s words about the need to build stable relations. He stressed that no one will rush to this issue. According to him, it is necessary that statements on building a dialogue correlate with real deeds.

At the same time, the press secretary of the Russian president also added that the proposal to hold a summit, put forward by the head of the United States, is a new initiative.

On Tuesday, April 13, Biden called Putin and offered to hold a meeting in the coming months on the territory of a third country. It is expected that during the meeting, the leaders of the countries will discuss all topical issues related to relations between states. According to the press secretary of the US President Jen Psaki, the summit may take place this summer.

Prior to that, it was reported that Washington intends to impose new sanctions against Moscow, up to and including the expulsion of diplomats. The corresponding decision in the United States will be based on an overview of the “hostile” actions attributed to Russia, in particular, cyber attacks and interference in elections.