The demographic situation in Russia is in a very bad situation, so far it has not been possible to correct it, said on Wednesday, March 31, the press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov.

“In general, our demographic situation is now in a very bad situation. Indeed, very, very intensive measures are being taken to ensure that these demographic holes, so that they have a minimal impact, but nevertheless, demography is a very tricky thing, and so far, for objective reasons, this situation cannot be completely rectified, ”he said. the representative of the Kremlin.

Peskov also stressed that different regions of Russia have different demographic dynamics.

A day earlier, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said that the potential for increasing the Russian population has not been exhausted. The coronavirus pandemic has made adjustments, but the measures taken in 2020 will have a delayed effect, she added.

In October last year, a draft of the Unified Plan for Achieving National Development Goals was published, which stated that in 2020, against the backdrop of a pandemic, the population of Russia will decrease by 352 thousand people, which will be the maximum since 2006.

According to the document, a positive population growth rate will be achieved only in 2030: in 2021, a decline of 290 thousand is predicted, in 2022 – 238 thousand, in 2023 – 189 thousand, and in 2024 – 165 thousand people.

In July 2020, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on the country’s national development goals for the period up to 2030. The main goals specified in the document are to increase the population of the country, improve the living standards of citizens, create comfortable conditions for their residence, as well as reveal the talent of each person.