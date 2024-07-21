Peskov said that for Russia, achieving the goals of the SVO is more important than the US elections

The results of the US elections are not a priority for Russia. Shot told Press Secretary of the President of Russia Dmitry Peskov.

The Kremlin spokesman said that Moscow considered it more important to achieve the goals of the special operation (SO) in Ukraine. In addition, the official added, there are still four months before the election of the American leader. “This is a long period, during which a lot can change. We need to pay attention and watch what happens next,” he noted.

Nevertheless, Peskov recalled that Vladimir Putin, during an interview with Tucker Carlson in February of this year, called Biden predictable, and therefore more preferable for Russia, a candidate for US president.

On July 21, Joe Biden announced that he was dropping out of the presidential race and would not seek re-election as head of state. He promised to focus on fulfilling his duties as president for the remainder of his term.