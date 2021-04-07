Press Secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov asked not to worry about the depreciation of the ruble, which is under pressure due to the deterioration of the situation near the Russian borders. According to him, the government and the Central Bank are in control of the situation. TASS…

A Kremlin spokesman noted that tensions on the border with Ukraine are emotionally affecting the markets, which is common practice. However, he recalled that the macroeconomic situation and prospects in Russia are absolutely stable and predictable.

Peskov stressed that the volatility of the exchange rate was observed earlier for reasons of both speculative and non-speculative nature, but it did not affect stability.

On Wednesday, April 7, the dollar and the euro renewed multi-month highs. The dollar rose above 78 rubles, after which it corrected, and the euro consolidated above 92 rubles.

The main reason for this dynamics was the deterioration of the situation in the east of Ukraine. Representatives of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) and Ukraine accuse each other of imminent aggression, with Kiev claiming that Russia is pulling troops to the border. In Russia, they refuse to comment on the movement of troops, however, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu announced exercises on the territory of all military districts.