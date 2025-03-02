This Sunday, two interviews of the Kremlin spokesman have been disseminated, Dmitri Peskovand of the Foreign Minister, Serguéi Lavrovin which both go out in unison in defense of the new policy of the American president. «Donald Trump is a pragmatic. His … motto is common sense. It means, as everyone can see, a transition to a different way of doing things. Such manifestations appear after the derailment of negotiations between Washington and kyiv and the door suffered on Friday at the White House by the Ukrainian President, Volodimir Zelenski.

“But the objective is still” magician “-Make America Great Again- make the United States again. And now he has a new motto: “Everything Trump promised, did.” This gives a living and human character to its policy. That is why it is interesting with him, ”said the head of Russian diplomacy in statements to the military publication ‘Krásnaya Zvezdá’.

According to his opinion, «Trump team members – the Secretary of State Marco Rubio and the National Security Advisor Mike Waltz– They are absolutely sensible people, they communicate with me without giving me orders and the Russian part, in turn, either give orders to the United States ». “Our two serious countries simply sat about their mistakes and what did their predecessor badly in the last four years, destroying all contact channels without exception, introducing a series of sanctions and then expelling US companies, which caused them losses of hundreds of billions of dollars,” Lavrov added.

On the other hand, in statements to the Russian public channel Rossiya-1 released this Sunday, Peskov said that “the new United States administration is quickly changing the entire configuration of its foreign policy. This greatly coincides with our vision ». Peskov gave as an example of that change “the vote in the UN of Russia and the United States together, this was before impossible to imagine.”

As a testimony of this approach between Russia and the US, the press manager of the Russian Presidency said that “attempts are currently being carried out to establish dialogue and improve relationships.” However, Peskov warned that, despite the new favorable climate, “there is still a long way to go: the entire bilateral relations complex has suffered huge damage.” «The way to the restoration of relations could be rapid and successful if the will of the Russian and American presidents is maintained, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump», Said the presidential spokesman and recalled that Putin« has expressed his willingness to cooperate with Washington, even in the field of rare earth and aluminum. I think it would be necessary now to define the range of possible cooperation issues ».