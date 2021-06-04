Press Secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov assessed the connection between the completion of Nord Stream 2 and the refusal of the United States from sanctions against the project. His words convey TASS…

According to the Kremlin spokesman, the refusal of the American side from restrictions is not connected with the completion of the pipeline.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the first string of Nord Stream 2 has already been completed. He promised that the second line would be completed in one and a half to two months.

By now, Nord Stream 2 is 95 percent complete. It was planned to launch at the end of 2019, but due to US sanctions, the launch date had to be postponed several times.