Peskov welcomed Trudeau’s apology for honoring SS veteran in Canada

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov in comments Telegram– SHOT channel appreciated the apology of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for honoring an SS veteran who served in the Galicia division in the country’s parliament.

“The fact that an apology has been made can only be welcomed. The main thing is that making such a decision probably required familiarization with additional historical information,” said the press secretary of the Russian president.

Peskov added that the young and middle generation of Canada had the opportunity to get acquainted with what it really was like, who fought with whom during the Second World War. He called this a positive fact.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau apologized for honoring Jaroslav Hunka, an SS veteran who served in the Galicia division, in parliament. He called his presence a terrible mistake and an outrage against the memory of people who suffered from Nazism.

On September 22, at a meeting of the Canadian Parliament in honor of the visit of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, among the guests of the event was 98-year-old Yaroslav Hunka, whom Speaker of the House of Commons Anthony Rota introduced to the applause of the audience as “a fighter for Ukrainian independence against the Russians during the Second World War.”