Peskov called the statement of the Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia on joining the SG provocative

The statements of the Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan about the pressure that is allegedly being exerted on the republic to join the Union State (SU) of Russia and Belarus are provocative. This assessment was made by the press secretary of the President of Russia Dmitry Peskov, transmits News.am portal.

He said that such statements are not true. “None of the Russian officials said this and brought it to the attention of the Armenian side through no one,” the Kremlin spokesman emphasized.

Formerly Grigoryan declaredthat the Russian side is forcing Armenia to join the SG. In addition, he accused the Russian Federation of putting pressure on the issue of providing Azerbaijan with a corridor through Armenian territory.