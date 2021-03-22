The actions of the United States regarding the possible imposition of sanctions against Russia are unpredictable and unjustified. This was announced on March 22 at a briefing by the press secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov.

He noted that Moscow is closely following the actions of Washington.

“We cannot rule out any of the potential threats, you see that the sanctions aspirations of our opponents, especially the United States, continue to grow. The actions are unreasonable and unpredictable, this situation obliges us to be on the alert, ”said Peskov, commenting on the possibility of disconnecting the Russian Federation from SWIFT.

The Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunications (SWIFT) is an international system for transferring information and making payments.

The likelihood of new US sanctions was announced on March 16, after the US National Intelligence Office presented a report, which states that Russia allegedly interfered in the US presidential elections in 2020.

Russian statesmen have been accused of trying to help Republican Donald Trump’s re-election as head of state and to prevent Joe Biden from running for the presidency.

After that, the current US President Joe Biden said that Russia should “pay” for its actions in the elections. Also, Washington announced the adoption of new sanctions against Moscow due to the current situation.

The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, in this regard on March 17 expressed the opinion that with her report the American intelligence is trying to justify its existence. The diplomat stressed that the report is another batch of lies and misinformation.

The Kremlin expressed regret that the reason for the next sanctions is “low-quality materials.” According to Peskov, this will harm “the already ailing Russian-American relations.”