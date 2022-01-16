Press Secretary of the President of Russia Dmitry Peskov said that Moscow does not intend to discuss with anyone the issue of deploying missiles in the Kaliningrad region. He assessed the prospect of a dialogue on this topic in an interview with CNN, reports TASS.

“Russia will never discuss with anyone the withdrawal of any missiles and weapons from Kaliningrad. Because Kaliningrad is Russian territory,” Peskov said.

In an interview with CNN, Peskov also said that Russia does not rule out the deployment of weapons in Ukraine. At the same time, he assured that Russia was not going to attack Ukraine, and called all accusations of preparing a provocation in the Donbass false.

In the summer of 2021, the British Armed Forces decided to conduct exercises in connection with the alleged possibility of Russia deploying cruise missiles in the Kaliningrad region. UK Air Force Chief of Staff Michael Wigston said that if cruise missiles were deployed in the region, the UK “would be within range” of destruction.