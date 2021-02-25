The Kremlin appreciated the nomination of William Burns to the post of head of the CIA, reports TASS…

According to the press secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov, Burns is a “balanced” American who has always understood the importance of dialogue between the United States and Russia. He recalled that while working as an ambassador, he showed himself to be a skillful diplomat.

Peskov also appreciated the words of Burns that working in Russia added gray hair to him. To this, the representative of the Kremlin noted that he was “not good at gerontology.”

Burns’ candidacy for the post of CIA director was proposed by President Joe Biden. The Senate must now consider the appointment.

Burns had previously warned the US authorities that Washington should in no way underestimate Russia. Note that Burns was the US ambassador to the Russian Federation from 2005 to 2008.