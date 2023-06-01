Peskov on Khubezov’s decision to leave his post for the sake of trips to the NVO: deserves admiration

The decision of deputy Dmitry Khubezov to step down as head of the State Duma committee on health protection in order to travel to the special military operation zone (SVO) deserves admiration. So the act of the parliamentarian was assessed by the press secretary of the president Dmitry Peskov, whose words are quoted by RIA News.