Nikanor Tolstykh, a pupil of school No. 35 in the city of Vorkuta, who noticed a slip of the tongue and corrected Russian President Vladimir Putin at an open lesson in Vladivostok, should not be criticized. The Kremlin sees no impudence in such behavior. This was stated by the presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov, reports TASS…

“We are convinced that no one will expel a child, especially such a talented and so knowledgeable child. This is not arrogance, ”the Kremlin spokesman assessed the situation.

Peskov also stressed that the Kremlin does not agree with the opinion of the director of the educational institution, Yulia Ryabtseva, who called the boy’s act arrogance. According to Peskov, Putin is sensitive to historical facts and is always ready to listen if someone makes the right adjustments. “The child is great!” – concluded the press secretary.

Earlier, during a conversation with schoolchildren as part of an educational marathon organized by the Knowledge Society at the Ocean Children’s Center in Vladivostok, Putin called the Northern War, which the Russian Tsar Peter I waged with Sweden, the Seven Years War. The schoolboy Tolstoy drew attention to his slip of the tongue. “Do not count it as … In general, it was not called the Seven Years War, but simply the Northern War,” he said. Putin thanked the student for the amendment.