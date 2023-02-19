Peskov said that Nuland’s words about targets in Crimea highlight the differences between Russia and the United States

Statement by US Deputy State Department Secretary Victoria Nuland that military bases in Crimea are legitimate targets for Kyiv highlights the depth of disagreement between Russia and the US. This was stated by the official representative of the Kremlin Dmitry Peskov. RIA News on Sunday, February 19.

“This once again emphasizes the depth of our differences, probably emphasizes the role of the United States as the main provocateur of the international tension that exists,” said the press secretary of the Russian president.

According to him, Nuland is one of the most aggressive hawks in American politics, and the point of view she voices is generally well known to the Russian side.

Earlier in February, Nuland named military bases in Crimea as legitimate targets for Ukraine. According to her, “there are massive military installations in the Crimea, which Russia has turned into important logistical points.”

The Russian Foreign Ministry responded by urging Nuland to focus on white balloons and UFOs, rather than dreaming of Russia’s defeat and urging the Kiev regime to attack Crimea.