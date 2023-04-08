Peskov called Macron’s statement on nuclear weapons a fierce criticism of the United States

The words of French President Emmanuel Macron about the deployment of nuclear weapons by countries are criticism of the United States. So the statement of the French leader in an interview with journalist Pavel Zarubin was assessed by the official representative of the Kremlin Dmitry. An excerpt from the conversation is given in Telegramjournalist’s channel.

We are talking about the phrase uttered by Macron during a joint press conference with Chinese President Xi Jinping. At it, the head of France said that he considers it unacceptable for any state to deploy its nuclear weapons outside its own territory.

Peskov called it criticism of the Americans. “We have not heard such fierce criticism of the President of France against the United States of America for a long time,” he said.