Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov allowed discrimination against Russians unvaccinated from coronavirus. It is reported by RIA News on Tuesday, June 22nd.

“The reality is that discrimination is inevitable. People without immunity, without vaccination, will not be able to work in all areas. It is impossible, it will pose a threat to others, ”he said in response to a relevant question from journalists.

Peskov added that the information of the human rights ombudsman in Russia Tatyana Moskalkova about the complaints of unvaccinated people about discrimination is a reason for discussion by the headquarters.

According to Moskalkova, workers are threatened with loss of bonuses or dismissal for refusing to be vaccinated.

On June 16, the chief sanitary doctor of Moscow, Elena Andreeva, ordered 60 percent of workers in the service sector, trade, education, housing and communal services and transport to be vaccinated against coronavirus.