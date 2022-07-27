Peskov called the resolution of the crisis with the transit of goods to Kaliningrad a positive fact

The crisis situation around the transit of goods to Kaliningrad has been unblocked, which is a positive fact. This statement was made by the official representative of the Kremlin Dmitry Peskov, answering the corresponding question of journalists. He is quoted TASS.

Earlier, on July 27, the governor of the Kaliningrad region, Anton Alikhanov, said that Russia would seek to remove restrictions on the transit of vehicles through Lithuania to the region.