Peskov denied statements in Telegram channels about a new wave of partial mobilization

A second wave of partial mobilization is not being prepared in Russia, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, commenting on the claims of Telegram channels about the resumption of recruiting events. The Kremlin spokesman urged to trust official sources of information. RIA News.

“Everything about this has been said many times in the same Telegram channels. There is no need to attach such importance to Telegram channels in general,” the Kremlin spokesman said.

He also stressed that the primary source of information about mobilization is the official government.

Related materials:

Earlier, State Duma deputy Andrey Gurulev said that there are no prerequisites for a new stage of partial mobilization in Russia at the moment. According to him, the mobilized Russians have not yet been “completely brought into the battle.”

On October 28, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu reported to Russian President Vladimir Putin about the completion of partial mobilization in the country. According to him, the goal of partial mobilization – to recruit 300,000 troops – has been achieved. The events related to the draft have been held since September 21.

On October 31, Putin announced that the conscription within the framework of partial mobilization in the country had been completed, “the end had been set.”