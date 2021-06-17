Press Secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov answered a question from journalists about the possibility of exchanging the founder of FBK (included by the Ministry of Justice in the register of organizations performing the functions of a foreign agent, and recognized as an extremist organization) Alexei Navalny from the USA. A Kremlin spokesman said that such proposals were not voiced by Washington, reports RIA News…

According to him, the conversation between Russian leader Vladimir Putin and his American counterpart Joe Biden about Navalny sounded on a regular basis.

Speaking in general about the topic of the exchange of convicts between Russia and the United States, Peskov said that this topic does not like publicity and requires silence.

The meeting of the Russian and American presidents took place on June 16 in Geneva at the Villa La Grange. The leaders talked for three and a half hours. Putin thanked Biden for the offer to meet in Geneva.

Alexey Navalny, twice conditionally convicted, was put on the wanted list for violating the terms of serving his sentence in the Yves Rocher case. On January 17, he was detained at the Moscow Sheremetyevo airport upon his return from Germany. On February 2, Moscow’s Simonovsky Court overturned the oppositionist’s suspended sentence for violating the conditions for observing the probationary period. He was sentenced to three and a half years in prison. In the colony, according to the decision of the Moscow City Court of February 20, he will stay for 2.5 years.

In the opinion of the Russian president, the oppositionist deliberately decided to be detained. “He realized that he was breaking the law. Ignoring the obligation to register, he went abroad for treatment. When I posted the video, there was a demand to check in, he ignored it, ”Putin said.