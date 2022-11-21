Peskov said there was no talk in the Kremlin about a second wave of partial mobilization

The authorities did not discuss the possibility of a second wave of mobilization in Russia. So the official representative of the Kremlin Dmitry Peskov answered the corresponding question, writes TASS.

According to him, at present “there are no discussions on this matter.” At the same time, the Kremlin spokesman said that he could not speak for the Russian Ministry of Defense.

On October 28, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu reported to Russian President Vladimir Putin about the completion of partial mobilization in Russia. According to him, the goal of partial mobilization – to recruit 300,000 troops – has been achieved. The events related to the draft have been held since September 21.

Earlier, the military department reported that more than 400 paratroopers called up as part of the partial mobilization went to the rear zone of the special military operation (SVO) in Ukraine. The mobilized were sent to the rear after appropriate training, which took place at the training ground of the Airborne Forces (VDV), located in the Ulyanovsk region.