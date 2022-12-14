Peskov rejected the possibility of a New Year’s truce with Ukraine, there were no proposals from Kyiv

The topic of a Christmas or New Year truce with Ukraine is not on the Russian agenda. So the press secretary of Russian President Vladimir Putin Dmitry Peskov answered about the possibility of a temporary cessation of hostilities, his words are quoted TASS.

At the same time, according to Peskov, there were no proposals for a truce to the Russian side.

“No proposals have been received from anyone, and such a topic is not on the agenda,” the Kremlin spokesman said.

Earlier, Dmitry Peskov said that negotiations with Ukraine are currently impossible due to the position of Kyiv. The official representative of the Kremlin recalled that the Kyiv authorities deny the opportunity to sit down at the negotiating table with Russia.

Negotiations between Moscow and Kyiv began on February 27, three days after the start of Russia’s special operation in Ukraine. The delegations of Russia and Ukraine held three face-to-face rounds, continued consultations in an online format, after which the negotiations stopped.