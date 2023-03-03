Peskov: no decisions were made on martial law after the attack on the Bryansk region

No decisions were made on the military situation in a number of regions of Russia after the attack on the Bryansk region. This was announced on Friday, March 3, by the press secretary of the President Dmitry Peskov, whose words are quoted by TASS.

“This is the prerogative of the President of the Russian Federation. No decisions have been made so far,” the Kremlin spokesman said.

On March 2, the governor of the Bryansk region, Alexander Bogomaz, reported that a Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group (DRG) had entered the territory of the village of Lubechane and fired at a car. According to him, one local resident was killed, and a child was also injured. The boy was taken to the Bryansk regional hospital, nothing threatens his life.

In the evening of the same day, the Federal Security Service reported that the border violators were squeezed out of Russia, after which an artillery strike was carried out on them.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the attack of the Ukrainian DRG on the Bryansk region is a terrorist act.