Kremlin spokesman Peskov said there is no exact timeline for the completion of partial mobilization

An exact date for the completion of partial mobilization does not yet exist. This was stated by the press secretary of Russian President Vladimir Putin Dmitry Peskov. His words lead TASS.

Answering a question about the timing of the completion of the call-up of reservists, Peskov recalled the speech of the head of state at a press conference in Astana – on October 14, the president announced an approximate deadline for completing the mobilization in two weeks.

“There is no more exact date,” the Kremlin summed up.

Earlier, Peskov noted that the mobilization process could be completed before the end of October.

On October 14, the Russian leader announced that, according to his data, out of the planned 300,000 people, 222,000 people had already been mobilized. The President stressed that all reservists must undergo mandatory training before being sent to the special operation zone.