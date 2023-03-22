Peskov: Putin and Xi Jinping did not discuss Kyiv’s peace plan for Ukraine during negotiations

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping did not discuss the peace plan for Ukraine proposed by Kyiv during the talks. This was stated by the official representative of the Kremlin Dmitry Peskov, answering the relevant question, reports RIA News.

On March 21, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky at a press conference with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said that China had not responded to the peace plan initiative, the agency reported. Reuters.

The Kremlin confirmed that an exchange of views took place on the provisions contained in the Chinese peace plan for Ukraine. The press secretary of the President of Russia stressed that Putin himself reported this.

Putin noted that the provisions of China’s peace plan could form the basis for resolving the situation in Ukraine. In turn, Xi Jinping at the talks in Moscow assured that Beijing was in favor of peace and dialogue in resolving the conflict in Ukraine.

In February, the Chinese Foreign Ministry presented a plan for a peaceful settlement in Ukraine. The document consists of 12 points, its key points are the resumption of peace negotiations and the cessation of hostilities.