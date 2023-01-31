Peskov said that the decision to defer conscription for defense industry workers is in the works

The decision on the possibility of deferment from conscription for employees of enterprises of the military-industrial complex (DIC) is in the works. This was stated by the press secretary of Russian President Vladimir Putin Dmitry Peskov, writes TASS.

Answering a question from journalists, the Kremlin spokesman said that the decision to postpone for this category of citizens has not yet been formalized.