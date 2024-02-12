Peskov forwarded the question about searches of security forces in the Federal Air Transport Agency to the Investigative Committee

Kremlin official Dmitry Peskov forwarded the question about searches in the Federal Air Transport Agency to the Investigative Committee of Russia (ICR). His comment on the situation leads TASS.

The press secretary of the Russian President, commenting on the journalist’s request, replied that the Kremlin does not have the right to respond to ongoing investigative actions.