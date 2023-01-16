Peskov said that he does not yet know whether Putin will take part in Epiphany bathing

The Kremlin does not yet know if Russian President Vladimir Putin will take part in Epiphany bathing this year. This was stated by the press secretary of the head of state Dmitry Peskov, he is quoted by TASS.

The Kremlin first reported Putin’s participation in Epiphany bathing in 2018. In 2018, the president plunged into Jordan on Lake Seliger, and in 2019 he did it in the Moscow region. However, in 2022, Putin decided not to plunge into the hole at Epiphany due to the epidemiological situation in the country. According to Peskov, last year church representatives did not recommend doing this in the context of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Baptism of the Lord with traditional bathing is celebrated by the Russian Orthodox Church on the night of January 19th.