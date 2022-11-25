Peskov said that Putin has no plans to meet separately with the Russian military

President Vladimir Putin does not yet plan to hold a separate meeting with the Russian military. This was stated by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, quoted by RIA News.

Earlier, the press secretary of the head of state said that a meeting of Putin with war correspondents is not yet planned, as well as a personal presentation by the president of the Order of Courage to journalist Semyon Pegov.