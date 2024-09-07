Peskov said there was no information about Putin meeting with Russian Paralympians

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov answered a question about the head of state’s meeting with Russian Paralympians. His words are quoted by RIA Novosti.

“There is no information,” said a Kremlin spokesman.

Earlier it became known that the organizing committee provided invitations to the closing ceremony of the 2024 Paralympic Games for Russian and Belarusian athletes, coaches and staff. The event will take place on September 8.

Russian athletes are competing at the Paris Paralympics as neutrals. They were not allowed to participate in the opening ceremony of the Games.