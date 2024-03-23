Peskov to the question about Putin’s address in connection with the terrorist attack at Crocus: we will inform

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov answered the question whether Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to address citizens in connection with the terrorist attack at the Crocus City Hall concert hall in Krasnogorsk. His words are quoted in Telegram-Izvestia channel.

“We will inform you,” the Russian leader’s press secretary promised on Saturday, March 23.