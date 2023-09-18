Peskov said that the Kremlin does not provide information about Kadyrov’s health status

The Kremlin does not provide information on the state of health of the head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov. This was stated by the press secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov, whose words are quoted TASS.

According to him, the administration of the head of state does not have any information on this issue.

“In any case, the presidential administration can hardly issue health certificates, so we have nothing to say here,” the Kremlin spokesman explained.

In addition, Peskov said that there were no meetings between the head of Chechnya and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Earlier, rumors about the illness of the Chechen leader began to spread in Telegram channels. The primary source of such information was Andrey Yusov, a representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine. In turn, Kadyrov posted a video from the walk, saying that he was in normal condition. “I strongly advise everyone who cannot distinguish truth from lies on the Internet to take a walk in the fresh air and put their thoughts in order. The rain is wonderfully invigorating,” Kadyrov signed the post.