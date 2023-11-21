Peskov: the Kremlin does not know about Adam Kadyrov’s nomination for state awards

The Kremlin does not know whether 15-year-old Adam Kadyrov, the son of the head of the Chechen Republic Ramzan Kadyrov, was nominated for any state awards. This was stated by the press secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov, answering a question from journalists about awarding the young man, he is quoted as saying TASS.

Peskov explained that he does not have any data on this topic. “I don’t know anything about this,” the Kremlin spokesman said.

On November 17, it became known that the Order of Labor Valor of Russia and the medal “For Contribution to the Development of the Russian Special Forces University”, 1st degree, appeared in Adam Kadyrov’s collection of awards.

Before this, journalists calculated that the 15-year-old son of the head of Chechnya has at least nine awards that he received since the beating of prisoner Nikita Zhuravel in a pre-trial detention center in Grozny, who burned the Koran in Volgograd.

Even earlier, Lenta.ru spoke in detail about the seven titles and medals of Adam Kadyrov.

On November 5, the young man was appointed head of the security department of the head of Chechnya. Ramzan Kadyrov headed this service under his father Akhmat Kadyrov.