Peskov: The Kremlin has no information about Russian planes allegedly shot down by the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The Kremlin has no information about Russian planes allegedly shot down by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). This was announced by the press secretary of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Dmitry Peskov. His words lead RIA News.

According to the presidential representative, for such information you should contact the relevant department – the Russian Ministry of Defense.

“No, there is no information. Then, after all, this is a topic that concerns the course of a special military operation,” Dmitry Peskov redirected the journalists’ question.

Earlier it was reported that Russian air defense systems shot down a Su-27 aircraft of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the zone of a special military operation.