Peskov: Zelensky’s position on forcing Russia to peace is a fatal mistake

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s position that the Russian Federation (RF) can only be forced into peace is a fatal mistake, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said. leads Ura.ru.

As the press secretary of the Russian president noted, the Ukrainian leader is mistaken in putting forward such a thesis.

“It is impossible to force Russia to peace. Russia is a supporter of peace, but with the conditions of ensuring security and the tasks of a special operation,” Peskov explained.

Before this, Ukraine voiced a condition under which Kyiv would agree to a ceasefire with Russia. As advisers to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and members of the Verkhovna Rada, who wished to remain anonymous, indicated, the country needs guarantees and the creation of conditions that make it impossible for Russia to invade.

Even earlier, the Ukrainian leader, during his speech at a meeting of the UN Security Council, spoke out against negotiations with Moscow. Thus, Zelensky criticized those who want to talk about the conflict with Russian President Vladimir Putin.