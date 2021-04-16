The Kremlin hopes to convince Ankara of the wrong position on Crimea, said the press secretary of the Russian president Dmitry Peskov. He is quoted by RIA News Friday, April 16th.

Peskov expressed hope that Moscow will eventually be able to convince the Turkish side of the correctness of its position on the Crimean issue.

“These disagreements can hardly be resolved with the Ukrainian side, but we hope that our consistent line will still allow our Turkish partners to convince that their current position on Crimea is completely wrong,” said the press secretary of the Russian president.

At the same time, he noted Turkey’s sovereign right to build relations with its neighbors, including Ukraine.

On April 15, the head of the Turkish Foreign Ministry, Mevlut Cavusoglu, said that Turkey does not support any side during the crisis in the Donbas between Russia and Ukraine.

On April 10, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Istanbul. During the talks, the Turkish leader agreed that the Russian state had “annexed” Crimea and advocated Ukraine’s joining NATO.