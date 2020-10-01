Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov announced the work of Western intelligence services with Alexei Navalny. He is quoted by RIA News on Thursday, October 1st.

Commenting on the statements of the State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin, Peskov clarified that Navalny is not working with the special services, but they are with him. “I can even say specifically: CIA specialists are working with him these days. This is not the first time he has been given different instructions, ”he said.

The press secretary of the Russian leader could not confirm the information of the chairman of the lower house of parliament that Russian President Vladimir Putin was engaged in saving the life of the oppositionist. “I definitely know that Omsk doctors were involved in saving Navalny’s life,” Peskov said.

Earlier Thursday, Volodin said that Navalny was working with the special services and authorities of Western countries. He also said that in Russia, Navalny was saved by everyone – from pilots and doctors to the president.

Navalny became ill during the flight from Tomsk to Moscow on August 20. At first, doctors from the Omsk hospital helped him, they introduced him to an artificial coma. On August 22, Navalny was taken to a German clinic, whose doctors announced that the Russian was poisoned with a substance from the Novichok group. Meanwhile, Russian experts found no traces of poisons in his body.

In September, Navalny was brought out of a coma and discharged from the clinic.